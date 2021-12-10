Adventist Health Glendale Steadfast Throughout COVID

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Traditionally, the holidays have been a time to gather with friends and family and to reflect and give thanks for the blessings and lessons of the past year.

For many, COVID-19 turned last year’s holiday traditions and plans upside down. Suddenly, the safety of gathering together was uncertain. Travel was discouraged. Masking, hand sanitizer and social distancing became the new normal and many felt the pinch as the economy crumbled.

Despite the uncertainty of the past 19 months, one thing has remained steadfast – the commitment and determination of our frontline healthcare workers.

“I have never been more proud to be part of such an amazing team,” said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, emergency room physician at Adventist Health Glendale. “With Glendale at the epicenter of a surge in COVID cases, we have proven our resilience, our ability to adapt and change, and our skills in healing.”

Adventist Health Glendale praised its employees.

“Thanks to the dedication, courage and determination of physicians such as Cardillo, our nurses, therapists and countless other medical professionals, Adventist Health Glendale was able to discharge about 86% of COVID patients home to their families,” the hospital said in a statement. “But the battle is not over. As COVID cases surge and wane, frontline healthcare workers at Adventist Health Glendale and across the world are faced with new challenges every day, including pandemic-related fatigue, stress and worry, as well as the toll of emotional pain and loss.”

Cardillo emphasized, “COVID has strained our resources and tested the limits of our resolve. Adventist Health Glendale’s staff has worked countless hours of overtime and ridden a crazy rollercoaster of emotions for nearly two years.”

So, what can one do to give hope to courageous health care workers this holiday season?

“It has always been very special to us to receive recognition from those we serve,” said Cardillo. “A simple, heartfelt thank you, prayer or elbow bump is often all it takes to lift our spirits.”

The Adventist Health Glendale Foundation provides numerous ways for the community to get involved in the care of those who care for others. To learn more, call the foundation at (818) 409-8055 or email AHGLFoundation@ah.org.