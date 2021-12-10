Arianna Medical Pharmacy Celebrates 11 Years

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

When Arianna Medical Pharmacy first opened its doors in 2010, its mission was to be a community and customer centric operation, offering the community a full-service pharmacy that includes quick prescription fills, medical supply sales and rentals, over the counter items, orthopedic supplies, vaccinations, delivery and more.

Arianna Pharmacy provides all three brands of COVID-19 vaccinations and can schedule visits to administer the vaccines for seniors and assisted living facilities.

To schedule a facility visit, call Karmen at (818) 957-9200.

Arianna Medical Pharmacy is located at 3600 N. Verdugo Road, Suite 103, south of Honolulu Avenue.