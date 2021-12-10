Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

Arianna Medical Pharmacy Celebrates 11 Years

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

When Arianna Medical Pharmacy first opened its doors in 2010, its mission was to be a community and customer centric operation, offering the community a full-service pharmacy that includes quick prescription fills, medical supply sales and rentals, over the counter items, orthopedic supplies, vaccinations, delivery and more.
Arianna Pharmacy provides all three brands of COVID-19 vaccinations and can schedule visits to administer the vaccines for seniors and assisted living facilities.
To schedule a facility visit, call Karmen at (818) 957-9200.
Arianna Medical Pharmacy is located at 3600 N. Verdugo Road, Suite 103, south of Honolulu Avenue.