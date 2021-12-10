Juanita Grace Hesly Camfield | Obituary

About a year after being diagnosed with ALS, Juanita Grace Hesly Camfield died at home on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the age of 89.

Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she moved with her parents to Chicago in 1942.

After graduating from Karl Shurz High School in 1950, she enrolled in a nursing program at Grant Hospital in Chicago. She married in 1954 and had three children by 1966.



In 1973, when the family moved to La Cañada Flintridge, she picked up her nursing career at Verdugo Hills Hospital. During this period, she also attended Chapman College, completing her bachelor’s degree in 1981.

In 1981, she left the hospital to work as an industrial nurse for the Walt Disney Corporation’s manufacturing facility in Burbank, California, where the components of the attractions for Tokyo Disneyland were created. After that, she worked as a nurse for the Transamerica Corporation in Los Angeles, from which she retired in 1998.

She and Roland then moved to Sonora, California, where she pursued her favorite avocation, making and spending time with friends. She never retired from her vocation, which was to sustain her family.

She is survived by sons, Mark and Gregg; daughter, Stephanie C. Wolfe; and grandchildren Robert Camfield, Russel Camfield, Max Wolfe, Bella Camfield and Michael Camfield.

A virtual memorial will be held on Saturday, December 11, at 10 a.m. on zoom. The meeting ID is 8905476 9572; passcode: 986538.