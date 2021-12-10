Keck Medicine, Methodist Hospital Move Toward Affiliation

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Keck Medicine of USC have submitted a notice of their proposed affiliation to the Office of the Attorney General of California for regulatory review and approval.

Following regulatory approval, Methodist Hospital will officially join the Keck Medicine clinical enterprise as USC Arcadia Hospital.

“Our discussions over the last 18 months have given us full confidence that we will operate more strongly together,” said Dan Ausman, president/CEO of Methodist Hospital. “We remain wholly committed to the San Gabriel Valley community and plan to expand residents’ access to highly specialized care in the years to come.”

Founded in 1903, Methodist Hospital of Southern California is a full-service community hospital with 348 licensed beds. The hospital offers advanced cardiovascular services including cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology and open-heart surgery. Methodist Hospital is designated by Los Angeles County as both a heart attack receiving center and Comprehensive Stroke Center, as well as an Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics.

The hospital also offers a variety of services in obstetrics, gynecology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, physical rehabilitation and many other medical specialties. As many as 50,000 patients are treated annually in the Emergency Department, while the hospital staff delivers as many as 1,500 babies per year. With a medical staff of more than 700 physicians, Methodist Hospital admits more than 16,000 patients each year.

“We are delighted to take this significant step forward with our colleagues at Methodist Hospital,” Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine said. “We are eager to bring the strengths of our organizations together to better meet the evolving needs of our patients and the community for many years to come.”

Carol L. Folt, president of USC, said she looks forward to welcoming USC Arcadia Hospital to its health system.

“This new affiliation will bring our medical enterprise to the San Gabriel Valley, while welcoming outstanding doctors, nurses and administrative staff to the Trojan family,” Folt said. “As one united team, we will be able to deliver groundbreaking treatments and compassionate care more broadly in the region — and improve health and well-being for even more individuals.”

In addition to operating more than 40 outpatient locations across Southern California, Keck Medical Center is nationally ranked in 12 specialties by U.S. News and World Report.

The proposed affiliation is based on the principle of offering a broader spectrum of care to residents of the San Gabriel Valley through collaboration with respected community physicians and Keck School of Medicine of USC faculty.

