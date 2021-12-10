La Cañada, St. Francis, Flintridge Prep Compete at Mt. SAC

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ cross-country team finished as runner-up in the CIF-SS Division IV championships at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut last Saturday.

As one of the top seven finishers, the Spartans qualified for the CIF state finals at Fresno’s Woodward Park this Saturday, Nov. 27.

LCHS sophomores Arielle McKenzie (17:28) and Katelyn Matarese (18:16) earned medals with second and sixth-place finishes, respectively.

Spartan freshman Maya DeBrouwer placed 17th (18:49), junior Catherine Mispagel was 32nd (19:18) and senior Jenna Milbrodt (19:48) finished 49th.

Rounding out the pack for the Spartans were junior Caitlin Roehmholdt (20:14) and sophomore Yasmine Ghaneh, who placed 62nd and 67th, respectively.

ST. FRANCIS

St. Francis High School placed fifth overall, at the CIF-SS Division IV championships at Mt. SAC. Despite only having one top 10 individual runners, the Golden Knights qualified for the CIF state race at Fresno’s Woodward Park this coming Saturday.

Sophomore Luke Metcalf earned St. Francis’s lone medal with a 10th place finish (15:52).

Meanwhile, teammates junior Owen Hayden (28th, 16:19), junior Noe Barraza (41st, 16:38), senior Tim Parisi (49th, 16:48), junior Edyn Cepeliek (71st, 17:18), freshman Auge Martin (73rd, 17:18) and junior Lucas Pichardo (98th, 17:55) completed the Golden Knights’ final score.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Flintridge Preparatory’s varsity girls finished in eighth place at the CIF-SS Division V championships at Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. The Wolves were 50 points shy of qualifying for the CIF state this week as their season ended.

Flintridge Prep’s top runner, senior Nicole Mirzaian, placed 29th overall (20:19), sophomore Hailey Wilson ran 20:36 for 35th place and junior Anya Rose earned 46th place (21:16).

Senior Rosalinda Chen (61st, 21:44), sophomore Julia Bonk (67th, 22:01), senior Veronica Habashy (80th, 22:59) and senior Joyce Kirk (97th, 23:41) rounded out the Wolves’ scoring.

Flintridge Prep’s varsity boys placed 15th at the CIF-SS Division V championships at Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. Sophomore Kevin Martinez (74th, 18:19), junior Bryan Taniguchi (75th, 18:20), sophomore Ryan Ginn (78th, 18:23) and freshman Carter Sakai (81st, 18:24) finished as a pack. Meanwhile, sophomore Nicolas Stanton (86th, 18:43), junior Miles Craven (105th, 19:27) and junior Wyatt Fishman (108th, 19:53) rounded out the Wolves’ competitors.