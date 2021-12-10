LCE Cub Scouts Thankful for Sheriffs

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Elementary School’s Cub Scouts in Pack 512, Den 1, wanted to express their appreciation and thanks to the sheriff deputies at the Crescenta Valley station.

The scouts made 50 thank you bags, filled with lifesavers, caramels, a 100 Grand bar, lollipops, mint patties, laffy taffy, gum and Hersey kisses, as well as a poster thanking them for their service to the community.

Each type of candy represented a thought, which they included on the front of the bag. They presented them to the station and took a tour with Sgt. Taylor, Michael Gross, Wyatt Hicks, Spencer Wood, James McCabe, Kyle Pollard and Roscoe Shimdt. Back: Long Beach Police Officer Stephanie Sanchez and Los Angeles Police Officer Ryan Duncan.