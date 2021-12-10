Local Groups Send Care Packages With Love to Troops

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Dilbeck Real Estate and Christie’s International Company recently assembled 1,400 care packages, which were sent to state-side and overseas troops in celebration of Operation Care for Our Heroes Assembly Day.

The two groups have been collecting items for the effort for the past three months for its third annual event, organized by Sarah Gould and Juan Carlos Argueta. About 70 volunteers assembled packages from morning until night, working about 10 hours to make this team effort possible.