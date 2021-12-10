New Waste Service for Businesses Begins

First published in the Dec. 4 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Starting on Wednesday, waste collection services for commercial properties were franchised to four private haulers selected by the city.

The waste hauling companies will collect trash, recycling, organics and bulky items from businesses and multi-family properties of five or more units, according to an announcement from the city. The change reflects the regulatory compliance to recycle materials and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by diverting organic waste from landfills.

The transition to the franchised haulers will be completed by Feb. 1.

Each hauler will service one of four quadrants within the city, with Southland Disposal Services serving the northwest, Athens Services serving the northeast, Waste Resources serving the southwest and NASA Services serving the southeast. All four haulers are to have notified property and business owners about the changes and should continue to provide crucial information throughout the transition regarding collection guidelines, billing and days of service. Customers are to be contacted directly by their new hauler.

The transition is to help businesses comply with AB 341’s mandatory commercial recycling, as well as the AB 1826 and SB 1383 mandatory organics recycling requirements. The franchised haulers have demonstrated specialized capabilities of processing organic waste in a manner that reduces the formation of methane gas, one of the main greenhouse gases impacting the environment.

Additional benefits from the program include increased consistency of service, reduced traffic congestion on city streets and decreased emissions from trucks that are required to be fueled by renewable energy.

For additional information, visit the city’s website, glendaleca.gov, or contact the city at franchise@glendaleca.gov.