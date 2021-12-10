Presbyterian Church to Offer Advent Class

First published in the Nov. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Presbyterian Church will offer a three-part series, “Our Heart, God’s Home: Henri Nouwen on Our Communion with God” on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wil Hernandez will explore Henri Nouwen’s rich insights on how we can cultivate a more intimate, centered and attentive heart and deepen our communion with God.

The class will include personal reflection, small group interaction and communal prayers. Childcare and dinner are available with registration at lacanadapc.org.

Hernandez is an international retreat leader, a spiritual director and the author of a trilogy on Nouwen published by Paulist Press, plus a recent release titled, “Mere Spirituality: The Spiritual Life According to Henri Nouwen.”

He conducts retreats, workshops and seminars, and teaches courses focused on the spirituality of Nouwen in both Catholic and Protestant institutions in the U.S. and abroad through the Nouwen Legacy.

The founder and executive director of CenterQuest, a nondenominational hub for the study and practice of Christian spirituality, he is also an active Benedictine Oblate of Saint Andrew’s Abbey in Valyermo, California.