St. Francis, La Salle, Maranatha, Polytechnic, Flintridge Prep Compete

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

St. Francis High School’s varsity cross-country team competed in the CIF-SS Division IV State championships and placed 12th of 25 teams at Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday.

Golden Knights junior Hayden Owen (16:13) and sophomore Luke Metcalf (16:20) placed 19th and 26th, respectively, while junior Noe Barraza (76th, 17:09) and senior Tim Parisi (78th, 17:11) finished together. Juniors Edyn Cepeliek (17:30) and Lucas Pichardo (17:47) and freshman Auge Martin (20:44) placed 97th, 115th and 170th for St. Francis.

Before qualifying for the state championship, St. Francis placed fifth at the CIF-SS Division IV championships at Walnut’s Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Metcalf earned the Golden Knights’ lone medal with a 10th place finish (15:52) while teammates Hayden (28th, 16:19), Barraza (41st, 16:38), Parisi (49th, 16:48), Cepeliek (71st, 17:18), Martin (73rd, 17:18) and Pichardo (98th, 17:55) completed the Golden Knights’ scoring.

LA SALLE

Junior Alexandro Alvarez represented the Lancers as the school’s lone runner and finished 32nd with a 16:12 in the boys’ Division IV state race. Previously, Alvarez placed fifth overall with a 15:27 time at the CIF-SS Division IV championships at Mt. SAC on Nov. 20.

MARANATHA

Maranatha freshman Bella Sword finished 20:45, good for 70th overall, in the Division V girls’ state race. She represented the Minutemen as the school’s lone runner.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Flintridge Prep’s varsity girls’ cross-country team placed eighth at the CIF-SS Division V championships at Mt. SAC on Nov. 20. However, the Wolves were more than 50 points shy of qualifying for the CIF state meet as their season ended.

Perp’s top girls’ runner, senior Nicole Mirzaian, placed 29th (20:19) while sophomore Hailey Wilson ran 20:36 for 35th place and junior Anya Rose earned 46th place (21:16).

Senior Rosalinda Chen (61st, 21:44), sophomore Julia Bonk (67th, 22:01), senior Veronica Habashy (80th, 22:59) and senior Joyce Kirk (97th, 23:41) rounded out the Wolves’ scoring.

Meanwhile, the boys’ team placed 15th at the CIF-SS Division V championships at Mt. SAC as their season also came to an end.

Sophomore Kevin Martinez (74th place, 18:19), junior Bryan Taniguchi (75th, 18:20), sophomore Ryan Ginn (78th, 18:23) and freshman Carter Sakai (81st, 18:24) finished as a pack.

Meanwhile, sophomore Nicolas Stanton (86th, 18:43), junior Miles Craven (105th, 19:27) and junior Wyatt Fishman (108th, 19:53) also competed.

POLYTECHNIC

Poly’s varsity girls’ cross-country team placed 13th of 16 participants in the CIF-SS Division V championships at Mt. SAC on Nov. 20.

Freshmen Stella Keatley (20:53) and Catherine Sabbag (21:45) were the Panthers’ top two runners, finishing in 40th and 62nd, respectively. Meanwhile, teammates freshman Chloe Garcia Duong (22:55), junior Phoebe Salvati (23:12) and sophomore Anastasia Volkoff (25:23) placed 77th, 85th and 112th overall.