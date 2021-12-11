Congregational Church Hosts Concert Dec. 12

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Congregational Church will present “Brightest and Best: Lessons and Carols from the City of Angels” on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. in the historical church sanctuary.

This concert features original works and arrangements of traditional songs by Los Angeles-based composers, including National Medal of Arts recipient Morten Lauridsen; Shawn Kirchner, former composer-in-residence for the LA Master Chorale; and Amy Gordon, composer-in-residence for Nova Vocal Ensemble. A reception will follow.

The concert is free and open to all. A donation will be taken for Elizabeth House, a residential program for pregnant mothers and their children.

LCCC follows COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with L.A. County guidance, and masks are required for indoor events.

Founded in 1897, La Cañada Congregational Church with its distinctive stained glass was immortalized by California Poet Laureate John McGroarty as “The Church of the Lighted Window,” and designated a state historical landmark in 1969.