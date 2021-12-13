Glynn S. Martin | Obituary

Glynn S. Martin, 90, a longtime resident of Sparr Heights and Montecito Park, passed away on November 20, 2021. Glynn was born to Harber and Ethel Martin of Martinsville, Virginia, on June 8, 1931. Glynn graduated from Fieldale High School in 1949 after serving as class president. He enlisted in the Air Force in January 1951, and was honorably discharged from the 407th Air Police Squadron as a staff sergeant in December 1954.



Glynn relocated to Los Angeles and began his education at Los Angeles State College where he earned his bachelor’s and first master’s degrees. In 1958, Glynn began his career with the Glendale Police Department and continued his academic pursuits, earning a second master’s degree at USC. Glynn’s police career included assignments in patrol, detectives and administration and also served as the president of the Glendale Police Officers Association.

Glynn retired in 1994 as the Captain of the Investigations Bureau, having overseen major cases including the investigations of Richard Ramirez (Night Stalker) and serial arsonist John Orr. In retirement, Glynn continued his community service with the Glendale Sunrise Rotary, the Glendale Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Glendale Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.Glynn greatly enjoyed his life in and around Glendale. Daily, he could be found at the La Cañada McDonald’s, before his morning walks through La Cañada and Montrose. He regularly attended the seasonal music at La Cañada Park, and frequented many local eateries. Glynn was deeply committed to family and particularly proud of his grandchildren Megan (LCHS 2010) and Ryan (LCHS 2014), traveling extensively for Megan’s club softball games, and helping Ryan win the regional Soap Box Derby championship.Glynn is survived by his wife Mary, sons Glynn Bridgyn (Leslie) and John Brendan, his two grandchildren, and his sister, Peggy Young of Rocky Mount, Virginia. Glynn was predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Ernest, John, William, Marvin, Harold, Kyle Wayne Inez and Lucy.A private service was held at Forest Lawn Glendale. A celebration of life is planned for January 15, 2022. Further details are available by contacting glynnmartin@earthlink.net. Donations in honor of Glynn’s service to country and community can be made to the Glendale Chapter of the American Red Cross or Boy’s Republic.