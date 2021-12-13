Markar Mark Ashoghian | Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Markar Mark Ashoghian, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Markar was born on November 1, 1943, and passed away on November 23, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Old North Church, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.

