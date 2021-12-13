Robert Joseph Elias | Obituary

Robert Joseph Elias, 91, of Port Hueneme, Calif., passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 4, 2021, after a long battle with kidney disease.

Robert was born in East Los Angeles on July 6, 1930, to Henry and Julia Elias. He attended Burbank High School and Glendale College. He married his high school sweetheart, and had two sons, Mark and Richard.

He was drafted into the Army, and became a Korean War Veteran. On his return, he joined the San Fernando Police Department, where he worked from 1960 to 1965. He then returned to his childhood home to work for the Burbank Police Department from 1965 until June of 1992 with 33 years of combined service. He was a detective at the time of retirement.

While he worked in many capacities, his favorite assignment was Traffic Bureau Detective. His interests and skills were many, from flying private helicopters and small planes, photography, polygraph operator and Spanish interpreter. He also was part of the Volunteer Horse Patrol as a reserve officer when he was younger. He was a mason with Magnolia Park Lodge, and a member of the Burbank Police Officers’ Association.

Robert is survived by his wife, Judith Elias; daughters-in-law, Kim Simmons and Deb Schneider; grandson, Sean Simmons; sister-in-law, Esther Elias; nephews, Kenny and Dan Elias; nieces, Sherry Kelley, Karen Olson and Kathy Cervantes. He is preceded in death by his sons, Mark Simmons and Richard Simmons; sister, Margaret Lucero; and brothers, Henry Elias Jr. and John Elias.

Funeral services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Kidney Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ventura.

