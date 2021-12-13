Westridge Holds Annual Yam Festival

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Photos by Toni LeBel / The Outlook

Every fall, students at Westridge and their parents get creative in their kitchens and whip up a variety of dishes and baked goods that feature that oddly-shaped, sweet orange tuber, the yam.

Among the foods served up by the parents at this year’s event were yam fries, pies, soups, mochi and ice cream, couscous with yams, candied yams, yamadoodle cookies and yam biryani.

