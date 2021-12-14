Honeybird Chicken Sponsors Orthopaedic Guild Hosts Fundraiser

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., anyone who mentions La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild when ordering food at Honeybird Chicken will be helping the philanthropic group to continue its support of Orthopaedic Institute for Children.

Honeybird Chicken will donate a portion of all orders to LCFOG that will help children at OIC. In addition to chicken, the establishment offers fish, salads and pies.

LCFOG has supported OIC for 65 years, both financially and by volunteering at its downtown facility. Those who purchase lunch or dinner from Honeybird on the designated day in December will also be helping OIC provide medical care to any child who needs it regardless of ability to pay or parents’ financial status. All monies raised through this fundraiser will go directly to OIC.

The LCFOG auxiliary was formed in 1956. Today’s membership is small but mighty, according to the group.

Those interested in joining LCFOG to help children “grow well and play well” can attend meetings held on the first Thursday of the month, September through June.

For more information, contact Deedee Nuanes at (818) 606-5631.

Honeybird Chicken is located at 714 Foothill Blvd. To place an order over the phone, call (818) 415-0489.