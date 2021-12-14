Pickleball Association Holds First LCF Tournament

The La Cañada Flintridge Pickleball Association held its first tournament this week with 10 players who qualified to play amid fanfare and prizes. More tournaments will be held, but participation is limited due to court time restrictions. All those interested can contact the host in charge on Monday or Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at Glenhaven Park or email sbkoury@aol.com. Those who participated on Monday included Loui Emanuel (front, from left), Tony Cerniglia and Carl Geller. Back: Bill Koury, Larry Brown, John Orlandini, Tim Collins, Wendy Zajicek, Toni Cavanagh Johnson and Alan Pygin.

