Home for the Holidays

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

Fourteen-year-old Bonnie was turned into the shelter just after Thanksgiving last year.

Sadly, the gray and white cat’s owner was no longer able to care for her and made the hard decision to surrender Bonnie to Pasadena Humane.

As the weeks went on, Bonnie was overlooked time and time again. The dozens of kittens around her seemed to quickly find homes while Bonnie waited. After more than a month in our care, our holiday wish for this sweet cat finally came true. Bonnie was adopted just in time to celebrate the New Year in a loving home.

But not all animals are as lucky as Bonnie. Many pets spend the holidays alone in a kennel, waiting to find new homes.

This holiday season, animals like Bonnie need your help more than ever before. Consider adopting or fostering a pet in need, volunteering your time, or making a tax-deductible donation to help pets in need before the year ends.

With your support, all of the animals in our community will have a safe and warm place to call home this holiday season.

Learn more about how you can help a pet in need over the holidays at pasadenahumane.org.