Roderick Leads Burroughs to Victory in League Opener

John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team defeated host Glendale, 59-47, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday.

Burroughs junior Izzy Roderick registered a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Bears snap their two-game losing streak.

“We told her in this game to be super aggressive because Glendale didn’t really have people who could match up and guard her,” JBHS head coach Vicky Oganyan said. “I thought she was super aggressive inside, rebounding and posting up strong, and we did a good job getting her the ball. She also did a great job defensively staying out of foul trouble.”

The Bears maintained control after jumping out to a 40-10 lead at halftime. The second quarter was highlighted by a 15-0 scoring run, capped by back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by juniors Ivana Razov and Kylie Indefenzo, who connected twice.

The pair registered nearly identical lines as each scored six points on two 3-pointers. Razov also added seven rebounds and three steals.

“I wish I could bottle up the first half and just take it everywhere with me because the energy with which we played and how intense we were sparked everything else,” Oganyan said.

Burroughs senior Noor Fahs added nine points, five rebounds and four assists, while freshman Skylar Cafferty registered eight points, four rebounds and three steals.

Bears sophomore Karly Geris added two points, four rebounds and two steals, while sophomore teammate Ashley Martin scored two points.

The Nitros clawed back and made it a competitive contest, outscoring Burroughs 37-19 in the second half. Glendale sophomore shooting guard Natalie Keshishyan scored 20 points, including a game-high six 3-pointers, in the final two quarters.

Burroughs improved to a 7-2 overall record and 2-0 in league while Glendale fell to 3-5 overall, 0-2 in league.