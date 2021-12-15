Tornados Target Pasadena Today

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Senior center Daniel Simon (No. 23, purple jersey) registered three points and five rebounds in Hoover High School’s 76-51 loss to Burbank Burroughs High on Friday, Dec. 3. Leading scorers for Hoover included Zack Van Patten (15 points, with three steals), Allen Akopyan (13 points, with three steals) and Michael Fernandez-Washington (13 points, with seven rebounds). After losing to Arcadia on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Tornados fell to eighth place in the Pacific League boys’ basketball standings with an 0-2 record. (Hoover played Muir in a league match on Friday, Dec. 10, after the News-Press’ press deadline.) The Tornados (3-6 overall) will visit Pasadena (1-3 overall, 1-1 in league) for a league matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m.