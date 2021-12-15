YMCA Offers Chaplain Services to Community

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

In an effort to provide spiritual guidance and enhance the well-being of the community, the YMCA of the Foothills has reopened their chaplain services, offering devotion and prayer on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.

Pastor Randy Foster — who serves in various ministry capacities throughout the Crescenta Valley and has 50 years of pastoral ministry experience — led the Y’s chaplain service on Tuesday in the Samuelson Chapel located at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA.

“Our desire as a church is to be the people of God, who see others with the eyes of God, who love them with the heart of God, and reach out and touch them as the hands of God,” Foster said.

Each month, a different faith leader will host the service, providing a variety of cultures, faiths and traditions offered and respected by the Y.

A chaplain is also available for counseling should a community member need it, whether they are a member of the YMCA or not. The YMCA chaplains give confidential compassionate care, crisis intervention and conflict resolution, among other services.

For additional information or questions, contact Joanne Pingry, mission advancement specialist at jpingry@ymcafoothills.org, or visit ymcafoothills.org/chaplain.