CVHS Cheerleaders Perform in Pearl Harbor Parade

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Kaila Yi and Sophia Ordubegian from Crescenta Valley High School were two of more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that recently represented the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The individuals invited to perform were part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps. All-Americans were selected through a tryout based on either their superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by United Spirit Association. Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earned the chance to march in a parade of this caliber.

Yi and Ordubegian performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony and were a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme of “remembering the past and celebrating our future” honored veterans and their families, while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.

Head captain Yi and co-captain Sophia Ordubegian are four-year members of the Varsity Pep Flags team and are graduating seniors. They lead their team to first place as national champions, while maintaining a GPA of more than 4.0.

During their trip, they were proud to be the only representatives of their high school and the Glendale Unified School District, and among hundreds of cheerleaders from across the United States paying tribute to the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The select group also received a tour of Pearl Harbor, the USS Arizona Memorial and the USS Missouri.

