Door of Hope Hosts ‘Hope for the Future’ Benefit

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Door of Hope, a Pasadena-based nonprofit, held its Hope for the Future benefit on Sept. 26 to bring “Hope, Healing, and Housing” to families facing homelessness. Held at the home of Kevin and Heather Ehrhart, 250 guests gathered in a beautiful garden setting to hear the testimonies of empowered families transforming their lives. Actress Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, the emcee for the evening, passionately shared her personal story and why she is intimately connected with the support Door of Hope provides. “The line between everything being okay – and not being okay – is so thin. And the line that splits us is just resources,” she said.

Door of Hope Executive Director Megan Katerjian — a parent herself — shared a heartfelt moment of how her experience as a mother drives her passion for Door of Hope, and how she relates to the “fierce desire to love and protect and want a better life for my kids.”

Katerjian announced the evening’s donations will provide up to 457 nights of safe shelter, 300 financial counseling sessions, 224 therapy sessions, and 40 families prevented from becoming homeless. “It was inspiring to see so many of our supporters and new friends come out to support our work, and even more inspiring to celebrate the success of so many families who’ve moved from homelessness to housing because of their support,” Katerjian said.

Door of Hope was founded in 1985 by Christian community leaders to empower families facing homelessness to transform their lives through holistic programs designed to help parents and children overcome the practical, emotional and financial challenges they face. Door of Hope’s vision is for every family to have a home in which to thrive physically, economically, emotionally and spiritually.