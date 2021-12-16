Foothill Unity Center Provided Thanksgiving Meals

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

For more than 41 years, Foothill Unity Center has been serving the San Gabriel Valley Foothills with vital support services including food, health, case management, job development, volunteer services and homeless and housing.

As part of these services, the center provides their participants with special events. During Thanksgiving week, nearly 3,000 families were served with holiday food boxes. More than 400 volunteers came together to prepare and distribute these greatly needed food boxes. As part of the continued effort to meet the great need of the community during the COVID-19 crisis, the distribution was done as a drive-thru event, registering participants from their service area and beyond.

The multiple-day effort consisted of more than 200 youth and adult volunteers, who packed all the holiday produce bags as well as sorted donated food items on packing day. Even Downtown Arcadia’s own Purdie the Peacock visited. There were two distribution day locations, one in Pasadena and the other in Monrovia, where Adam Kendall shared his musical talents on piano and violin as the participants drove through to pick up their food boxes. Additionally, Operation Gobble was deemed a success with State Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio at Gladstone High School in Azusa.