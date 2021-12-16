LCPC Presents ‘Spirit of the Season’ Concert on Dec. 19

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Presbyterian Church will host a free, Christmas-themed “Spirit of the Season” concert on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.

The festivities will be a multimedia event, featuring movie excerpts, video clips and pictures of Christmas images. It will also be livestreamed via LCPC’s website, YouTube and Facebook.

“It’s a program that tells the Christmas story in songs and words that will touch adults and children of all ages,” said Jack Lantz, LCPC’s Director of Music and Worship Arts, who will direct the Chancel Choir, LCPC Orchestra comprised of more than 100 singers and musicians.

Special segments include “Spirit of the Season” from “Polar Express” accompanied by video excerpts from the movie, “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” with a guest appearance by the Radio City Rockettes, “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly” featuring an unusual flute trio of alto and bass flutes, and the original version of Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.” Also included is a sing-along version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” with audience participation.

This year’s special feature is a medley of carols by Alfred Burt, who originally wrote them as Christmas cards which he sent to his family and friends. Special guest is Burt’s daughter, Diane Bates Burt, who will provide insights into her father and the family traditions. Diane Burt will also provide a pre-concert lecture at 1:15 p.m.in the LCPC Worship Arts Center, adjacent to the sanctuary.

For those who desire a mash-up of secular and sacred Christmas, Lantz has programmed the much requested and cherished Christmas favorites “White Christmas” and “The Christmas Waltz” with sacred texts for a familiar, yet different Christmas celebration.

The concert will conclude with three excerpts from Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” including, of course, the famous “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Masking and proof of full vaccination are required for everyone attending LCPC concerts as well as all staff and artists working the events.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd.

To livestream the concert, visit live.lacanadapc.org.

For more information, call the church office at (818) 790-6708, or visit lacanadapc.org.