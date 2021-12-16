Simonyan Powers Nitros Past Burroughs, 2-0

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team shut out visiting Burroughs High of Burbank, 2-0, on Tuesday to move to 1-0-1 in the Pacific League (3-1-1 overall).

Nitros junior Andrey Simonyan scored a goal with 24 minutes remaining in the second half, ultimately deciding the match for Glendale.

Three minutes later, Simonyan’s shot on goal bounced off the post and ricocheted off Burroughs goalie Cristian Alfaro for a 2-0 cushion.

“Andrey is easily one of the hardest-working players. This season, he hasn’t scored yet, but we told him to keep going because his hard work is eventually going to lead to one, and you saw it today,” Glendale head coach Brandon Weisman said. “The keeper almost made the save, but he pressured the ball and made the keeper fumble it. And then the second goal, although he doesn’t get credit for it, was a fantastic shot from outside the 18 and off the post.”

The Nitros maintained possession for most of the game while limiting Burroughs’ offensive opportunities.

One of the few scoring opportunities for the Bears (1-1 in league, 2-1 overall) came with 20:30 remaining in the first half when senior Alexander Leanos’ attempt missed left of the post.

Glendale senior goalie Fernando Hipolito covered 65 minutes while sophomore teammate Emil Sarkisians tended the remaining 15 minutes. They combined for a shutout; Hipolito recorded one save.

With five minutes remaining in the second half, Glendale junior Alexander Petrossians shot on goal, but a diving Alfaro deflected it right to earn the Bears’ only save of the game.

“Individually, I think our energy level needs to increase, but I think one thing everybody needs to take away is that Glendale is very good,” JBHS head coach Michael Solano said. “I think possession is actually becoming a thing now, so Glendale did a very good job of holding the ball. Obviously we had good moments, but they are very physical; we tried our best to hang with them.”

Glendale will host San Gabriel in a nonleague game on Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m.