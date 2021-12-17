First Tee Raises $80k for Youth

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

On a sunny day at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, more than 100 golfers hit the fairways and greens in support of First Tee of Greater Pasadena.

The event grossed more than $80,000 to help fund First Tee programs for Greater Pasadena youth and their families. These programs aim to provide life-changing experiences that build character to empower kids through a lifetime of new challenges and personal growth.

This year’s event began with the Invitational’s presenting sponsor, the Rose Bowl Operating Company.

On the course, foursomes were met by long-drive specialist Pat Dempsey who was hitting massive drives on the 385-yard, No. 11 hole leaving less than 50 yards on average for players. At the turn, golfers were also met by the famous In-N-Out Burger mobile truck, which provided cheeseburgers and drinks.

At the player reception, 14-year-old Precilla Tea of Alhambra, who has been a member for more than seven years, shared her experience as a First Tee member. Touching on all that First Tee has done for her and her future, Precilla’s speech left the audience in awe.

In 2021, First Tee of Greater Pasadena has served more than 1,500 youth participants in life-skill education golf classes and another 250 have participated in outreach programs including Mulligan and Adaptive Programs, which give children a chance to learn how to play golf but also introduce the core values inherent to the game.