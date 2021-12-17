Lutheran Church Hosts Sermon in Honor of Advent

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Lutheran Church in the Foothills’ interim pastor, Chuck Bunnell, will lead worship with a sermon titled “Hark the Glad Sound” this Sunday at 10 a.m. in celebration of Advent.

The service will be in person and livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the church’s website and YouTube channel later in the week. Sunday school for grades 1-4 meet in the Worship Center at 10 a.m., and then head to the youth room for a time of play and study.

A free flute concert will be presented by the Song of the Angels at 3 p.m. in the church’s worship center.

The church is collecting non-perishable food and clean, gently used clothing to distribute to local people in need. Donations are collected in the church’s office lobby Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd.