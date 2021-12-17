First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Cash, a set of keys and clothing were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 2000 block of Hilldale Drive on Friday, Dec. 10, sometime between 2:07 and 2:19 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed a man exiting a dark four-door sedan before opening the doors to the other vehicle. Footage also showed two men from the same sedan attempting to open the doors of other vehicles on the same street, but all were locked.



Golf clubs and tools were reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive on Thursday, Dec. 9, at about 2:15 a.m. The owner of the car could not recall whether the vehicle was locked prior to the theft.

—

A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Orange Tree Lane sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, and 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

—

A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 1300 block of Salisbury Road sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

—

A resident reported someone had used her personal information to fraudulently open a credit card under her name on Oct. 19.

—

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime report are taken directly from deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.