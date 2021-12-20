Accident Killing Pedestrian Under Investigation; GoFundMe Created

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

An accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Union Street and Foothill Boulevard on Dec. 7 is still under investigation, according to Crescenta Valley Sherriff’s Station officials.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, a 70-year-old woman and Sunland/Tujunga resident, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The accident occurred at about 5 p.m. As of last week, there had not been a citation or arrest made. It has not yet been determined if speed or unsafe driving was a factor.

The victim, 42-year-old Dolly Suri Anand, was a residential real estate agent and beloved mother of three children, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser created for the family by close friend Adrian Pietrariu.

Pietrariu called Anand “an amazing person in every way, from wife, to mother, to friend.”

There has been an outpouring of support, he said, showing how much she meant to those in the community. As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $27,000, which is slated to help with immediate aid, including living expenses, “while the family adjusts to their new reality. Anything extra will be used to help the kids with school expenses, such as textbooks, groceries, and school supplies.”

Although the family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, Pietrariu thought the fundraiser could be a good way for people to lend support while not disturbing them.

“It is such a shock for all of us; it just doesn’t make any sense. It’s really devastating,” he said. “We just want to relieve some of the tragedy in any way we can for the family.”

For those who would like to make a donation, search “prayers-for-anands-family” at gofundme.com.