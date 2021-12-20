Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Police Department

A 23-year-old North Hollywood man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana for sale after police responded to a trespassing report at a hotel in the 6700 block of San Fernando Road at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. The man, who had previously been arrested by GPD in September for alleged possession of a firearm, also was booked on a separate arrest warrant.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station

Three telescoping fishing rods with reels were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Waltonia Drive at around 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The victim reported seeing a Hispanic man wearing dark clothes searching through his vehicle while a second unknown person waited nearby in a four-door vehicle.

—

An unidentified woman was seen at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on a doorbell camera taking a package containing women’s black boots that had been delivered to a home in the 2100 block of Waltonia Drive in Montrose. She was described as white or Hispanic, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130-150 pounds and wearing black pants, a black sweater with an Adidas logo on the front and white shoes.

—

An unknown person was reported to have shattered the rear passenger side window of a Volkswagen Jetta sedan parked near Ocean View Boulevard and Florencita Drive in Montrose sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the car.

Information was gathered from incident reports and press releases prepared by the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station.