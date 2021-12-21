Spartans Defeat Flintridge Prep, 60-42

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

David Garland registered a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the La Cañada High School boys’ varsity basketball team over visiting Flintridge Prep, 60-42, in a nonleague game last Thursday.

Brandon Chung added 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Spartans, who improved their overall record to 7-3.

Meanwhile, the Wolves, who entered this week with a 6-6 record, had their two-game winning streak snapped.

“David had a really good offensive game but he took care of a lot of flaws that we had on defense by being a real presence inside. The defensive presence was his biggest factor,” LCHS head coach Tom Hofman said. “Brandon had a solid game all around. He’s a two-year starter for us and he’s really starting to show that senior leadership. He’s playing so well now; there’s really no reason not to be confident.”

LC’s Jacob Lee scored 13 points and Brady Ransom had eight points and three rebounds. Teammate Jack Reynolds had three points, four assists and two steals, Matthew Plocher scored three points and Ty Reynolds had two.

The Spartans will visit St. Francis for a nonleague game this Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

“It’s always a fun game but it’s going to be a tough one. It’s really going to test us offensively and defensively,” Hofman said about Friday’s game.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights opened December by competing in the four-game Whitney High School Tournament, placing second after falling to Fresno Clovis West, 69-43, in the championship game on Dec. 4.

Juniors Jackson Mosley and Brandin Dantzler scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Golden Knights (9-2 overall).

St. Francis defeated Livermore Granada on the tournament’s second day behind Goldberg’s game-high 19 points and senior Buckley DeJardin’s second-best 16-points.

SFHS opened the tournament with a lopsided 50-33 victory over Merced Golden Valley as Goldberg registered a team-high 12 points.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves hosted Marshall High and posted a 69-52 victory in a nonleague game on Dec. 6. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook.