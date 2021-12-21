Voters Choose CV Town Council

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Crescenta Valley Town Council will have three new faces as its primary council members, with two newcomers joining an incumbent to fill out the alternates after ballots were counted last week.

Elizabeth Ahlers, Dede Mueller and Frida Baghdassarian will serve three-year terms on the town council. Meanwhile, Ted Yu, Teri Madsen and Paul Barnes will serve one-year terms as alternate members. Yu, who was already serving as an alternate, is the only returning incumbent.

Out of 480 votes, Ahlers was selected with 27% of them, followed by Mueller at 19% and Baghdassarian with 17%. (Voters were asked to pick up to three candidates for at-large seats.) Yu received 16.6% of votes, with 12% for Madsen and 9% for Barnes.

The CV Town Council is an advisory body representing the unincorporated La Crescenta-Montrose region. Although its council representatives do not hold policy or governing authority over the area, they do consider and advise County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, as the 5th District official, on local issues.

Harry Leon, president of the CV Town Council, said the elections are typically held in November but were delayed this year for pandemic accommodation reasons. Votes are mostly cast in-person, though there is an absentee ballot system. Leon added that the turnout this year was fairly typical and did not indicate hesitation as a result of the pandemic.

The next election, to seat three alternates, will be in November.