First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Noors Fahs, one of two seniors on the roster, helped the John Burroughs High varsity girls’ basketball team bounce back in Pacific League play with a 42-14 victory over visiting Pasadena Muir on Thursday. The Bears improved to 9-3 on the season, including a 3-1 mark in the league standings.