First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The John Burroughs varsity boys’ basketball team suffered another setback in Pacific League play, falling to visiting Pasadena Muir, 75-54, on Thursday. The Bears (3-4 overall, 1-3 in league), whose lineup includes starter TJ Lumpkin, took on La Verne Bonita on Friday and have no games scheduled until Jan. 4.