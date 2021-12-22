Hoover Suffers Fourth Consecutive Loss

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

After riding high on a three-game win streak, the Hoover High School varsity boys’ basketball team has now dropped four consecutive games, most recently a 78-45 defeat at Pasadena High on Wednesday. The Tornados fell to 3-8 on the season, including a 0-4 record in league. Sophomore guard Zack Van Patten and his teammates will look to snap the losing streak at Pasadena Marshall in a nonleague game on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m.