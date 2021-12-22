Kiwanis Club Seeks Food Donations This Week

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Vice President Christie Crahan of Kiwanis Club of La Cañada-La Crescenta AM delivers food donations to Jack Wright of the Bailey Center. Local members of the Kiwanis Club recently donated more than $2,500 worth of food to the Bailey Center to help feed those in need of food assistance. The Bailey Center is desperately seeking non-perishable food items, such as cereal and canned goods to feed 1,000 people (250 households) who come weekly to the center. Donations will be collected on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd.