LCHS, FSHA, Flintridge Prep in Nonleague Play

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ water polo team has struggled to start the season, falling to 1-4 overall after losing three of four in the Downey High School Tournament.

The Spartans lost both games to Long Beach Poly (14-12) and host Downey (16-8) on Dec. 4. LCHS had opened the tournament with a 14-8 victory over Pico Rivera El Rancho before falling to Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula, 23-19. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The Spartans will visit Glendale on Friday, Dec. 17, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

FSHA, guided by ninth-year head coach Carlos Ponce, has jumped out to a fine 7-0 overall record ahead of its first scheduled Mission League matchup with Los Angeles Marlborough on Jan. 6, 2022.

The Tologs have scored 20-plus goals in five of their seven victories while limiting their opponents to fewer than 10 goals in six of seven games.

“We love to play defense. Our job is to make sure we do everything we can to stop what our opponents are trying to do,” Ponce said. “Getting steals and making good blocks leads us to our offense, and that’s how we like to play the game.”

FSHA’s highest-scoring contest was a 29-8 win over visiting Mayfield Senior in a nonleague game last Wednesday.

Freshman Marisol Cowles scored a team-high 11 goals while adding six steals and five assists. Freshman Katherine Dolan recorded nine goals and seven assists, while junior Audrey Lawlor registered seven goals and three steals.

“Audrey Lawlor is starting to come into her own and becoming a bigger threat for us,” Ponce said.

Junior Kaitlyn Beltz and senior Riley Peterson each scored once while the latter added six steals.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Flintridge Prep lost three of four games in the 20th annual Ayala Tournament in Chino Hills last week.

On the final day of tournament play, the Wolves (3-8 overall record) lost to Rancho Cucamonga Etiwanda High (12-4) and Chino Hills (8-7). The previous day, Flintridge Prep lost to Arcadia, 15-6, after winning its lone tournament game against San Bernardino Cajon High, 10-4.

The Wolves defeated visiting Los Angeles Brentwood School, 10-8, before the tournament in a league game on Wednesday, Dec. 8. No individual statistics were provided to the Outlook Valley Sun.