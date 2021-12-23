GCC’s Aguirre Named Assistant Coach of Year

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Western State Conference has for the third time named Tomas Aguirre, an assistant cross-country coach at Glendale Community College, as its Assistant Coach of the Year.

Aguirre, a former cross-country and distance runner at GCC, was recognized for his work in helping the men’s team achieve a second-place finish in the conference this year. He was previously recognized in 2018, again for the men’s team accomplishments, and in 2019 for the women’s team.

After graduating from GCC in 2007, Aguirre volunteered as a track coach that year and was hired for his current role in 2008. He later earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Los Angeles, in 2012 and his master’s degree in sports psychology from California State University, Long Beach, in 2016.