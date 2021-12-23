LCPC Parent Education Enjoys Holiday Party, Plans for Future

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

In the holiday spirit of mixing business with pleasure, the LCPC Parent Education board, ministry support team and staff recently met at the La Cañada Flintridge home of Brad and Ashley Barrett for a year-end Christmas party and board meeting.

The evening was filled with good food, fellowship, reflection, planning and prayer in anticipation of the wonderful year ahead.

In attendance were Ashley Barrett, Amanda Baughman, Anne Bierling, Melanie Frey, Paula Giboney, Katrina Harbers, Lynne Graves, Cristina Kelly, Jina Khachik, Daniela Kim, Carrie Kingston, Debbie Barsom, Grace Lee, Ellen Mackle, Charlotte Miller, Sarah Montes, Vicki Rekedal, Katy Riddell, Jan Roberts, Jana Van Dyck and Chuck Osburn.

LCPC Parent Education is filled with exciting opportunities for all during second semester.

Jan. 25–26 is our Open House event and we invite all parents and grandparents of newborn children up to age 18 years old to experience a free trial class.

In addition to the 14 daytime classes currently running, we are excited to introduce two new offerings — “Spring Infants” and “the Art of Fatherhood” classes.

The “Spring Infants” class (for babies born in the last 6 months) will begin Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. It will be taught by instructor and mother of four, Daniela Kim with teaching assistant Jana Van Dyck. “The Art of Fatherhood: Series 5,” a 4-week, evening parent express class for fathers, is slated for winter 2022. Please check website for more information on these popular classes!

LCPC Parent Education is also excited to announce our upcoming outdoor gala titled “Returning to Joy: A New Beginning” on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022! Join us for a fun filled night of fabulous food and live entertainment where we will celebrate our 43-year legacy — as well raise money for our ongoing programming. Additionally, 10% of all our net proceeds will go back to Union Rescue Mission. Visit bit.ly/ParentEdFundraising2022 to purchase tickets or underwrite.

To sign up for a class, learn more or experience a free LCPC class, visit lacanadapc.org/parented or call (818) 790-6708, ext. 205.

Classes meet weekly September through May and attract more than 400 participants from 20 different cities.

La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd.