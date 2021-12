First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Natalie Keshishyan helped the Glendale High varsity girls’ basketball team open the week with a dominant 61-32 win over Sultana of Hesperia on Monday. The Nitros were unable to continue their winning ways and fell to visiting Arcadia, 67-33, in Pacific League play on Thursday. Glendale dropped to 4-7 on the season and 0-4 in league and will compete in a tournament at La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena on Monday.