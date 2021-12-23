First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Several items were reportedly stolen from a residence in the 600 block of Hook Tree Road sometime between 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The resident, who had recently purchased the home and was not fully moved in, noticed that the front door was unlocked but didn’t think anything was wrong until she later saw a rear bedroom window had been smashed, with a ladder leaning against the house. Shoes and a necklace were missing from a closet in the house.

A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a Toyota Prius parked in the 300 block of Nancy Way sometime between 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

—

A wallet was reportedly stolen from a purse at a bookstore in the 800 block of Foothill Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 17, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A woman said she had left her purse on her office desk at the store and noticed the wallet was gone when she returned. Two of her bank cards were used to make fraudulent purchases.

—

A rental vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of Foothill Boulevard was reportedly keyed on Sunday, Dec. 19, between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m.

—

A vehicle burglary was reportedly attempted in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The driver-side door lock had been punched with an unknown tool, though nothing inside the car appeared to be missing.

—

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime report are taken directly from deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.