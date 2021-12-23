‘Silent Night’ Community Caroling Event This Friday

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The church leaders in La Cañada Flintridge have worked together to help bring all kinds of educational, civic and emergency preparedness lessons to the community over the past five years.

Just this past year, for example, the church leaders invited community members and counselors from each of the city’s high schools to discuss the growing crises of teen drug use and how schools and community organizations might work together and learn from each other to help young people.

Ever since the Rev. Msgr. Antonio Cacciapuoti of St. Bede first invited the head pastors from each church for lunch several years ago, the group has evolved and endeavored to bring community leaders together for connection, communication and coordination. To that end, church leaders began the “Silent Night” Community Caroling event in 2020 as a way to bring neighbors together for a singular moment to help heal and feel connected.

This year, La Cañada Presbyterian Church will host caroling to the public at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. There will be four carols with brief pauses between, ending in “Silent Night,” on the LCPC upper patio. Wherever the LCPC Bell Tower Carillon can be heard, everyone is invited to sing Christmas carols. Lyrics can be found at lacanadapc.org/lyrics.