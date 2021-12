First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Dr. Armand Dorian, the chief executive officer of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, and his children, Avand, Hooys and Jivian, recently organized a sock donation drive at the hospital and at the childrens’ schools, through which they collected more than 250 socks that will be donated to unhoused people who come into the USC-VHH emergency room.