First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Community YMCA’s Social Impact Center held a Ready to Wrap event on Dec. 10, with participants bringing gifts that will be donated to a local foster care agency. Attendees provided and wrapped dozens of gifts for children as they enjoyed music and refreshments. The Social Impact Center, believed to be the YMCA’s first LGBTQ resource center in the United States, opened earlier this year.