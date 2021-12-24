Airport to Get $8 Million From Infrastructure Bill

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Airport will receive nearly $8 million from the federal infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in November, California’s two Democratic senators announced Thursday.

The state’s airports will get more than $294 million across 167 airports, Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein said in a statement.

“We are already seeing the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including in these investments in California’s airports,” Padilla added in the statement. “Upgrading terminals, runway renovations, and other improvements at California airports will create good-paying construction jobs and help our tourism industry rebound as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The money will be distributed through the Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration will allocate an additional $12 billion nationwide in airport infrastructure improvements provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over the next several years.

The law also provides $5 billion in additional grant funding for terminal development projects and $5 billion to improve air traffic control infrastructure.

“California’s economy is the fifth largest in the world, but our infrastructure — including our airports — lags behind,” Feinstein said in the statement. “This funding will improve facilities, update technology and make flying more efficient, safer and comfortable for Californians. We must continue these types of critical investments in our infrastructure if we’re to remain competitive and continue to create jobs and economic opportunities. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction.”

— City News Service