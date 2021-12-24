Glendale Arts Hosts Holiday Crawl

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Photos by Keira Wight Glendale Arts

Glendale Arts hosted a holiday crawl and open house on Thursday celebrating the season with supporters and guests.

After being greeted by Glendale Arts board and staff at the open house, attendees set out to enjoy an evening of food and drinks at participating downtown Glendale locations. Crawl stops included El Morfi Grill, Tavern on Brand, Mr. Furley’s Bar, All India Cafe and Damon’s Steak House. Also featured along the route was a stop at the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission’s Art on Orange Storefront Art Program exhibition.

Proceeds from the evening benefitted three Glendale-based organizations in Glendale Arts’ fiscal sponsorship program — The Music Path, glendaleOUT and Lifechild.