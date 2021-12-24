GPD: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

The Glendale Police Department this week joined the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, which reminds the public to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

The Glendale Police Department is committed to keeping the community safe and encourages drivers to stay in for the night or use a designated sober driver if they have alcohol, marijuana, prescription, or over-the-counter drugs that may impair their ability to drive safely. The campaign will last through New Year’s Day.

“When it comes to consuming drugs and/or alcohol and driving, there is a right and wrong choice,” Sergeant Scott Byrne said. “Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone is able to enjoy the holidays.”

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, but from ingesting certain drugs that affect one’s driving ability.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.