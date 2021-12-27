Crimes and Arrests

Glendale Police Department

A 33-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, after allegedly taking a vehicle from a dealership in the 1200 block of Brand Boulevard.



A 28-year-old Glendale man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft after being pulled over at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, near the intersection of Colorado Street and Central Avenue.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station

Two unidentified men were seen on security footage taking a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of El Caminito Avenue in La Crescenta at around 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17. One man was described as Hispanic, 18-20 years old, and wearing a white sweatshirt, and the second was described as Hispanic, 18-20 years old, and wearing a white sweatshirt, white shorts and a backward baseball cap.

A lock installation kit and electric saw were reported stolen from a Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was burglarized where it was parked in the street in the 4400 block of Sunset Avenue in Montrose from 1:30-6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The thief shattered the rear passenger side window.

A pair of Apple Airpod earbuds in their charging case were reported stolen from a backpack left in the girls locker room at Crescenta Valley High School sometime from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Information was gathered from incident reports and press releases prepared by the Glendale Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station.