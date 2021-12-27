George Edward Jacques | Obituary

George Edward Jacques, a 53-year resident of Glendale and most recently Pasadena, died December 13. He was 97. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Thelma Lou Moffatt of Chanute, Kan., who he married in 1944 at Childress Army Airfield, Texas.

Born July 7, 1924, in Marceline, Mo., George enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and flew 27 missions in B-17s over Austria, Czechoslovakia, Northern Italy and Germany. He was discharged from service in 1945 and attended UCLA the following year.



He worked his entire career as an accountant for several construction firms, including spending 21 years at Clyde W. Wood & Sons before retiring in 1987.

An avid golfer, George was a longtime member of Oakmont Country Club where he served on the board of directors. He also was a member of Terrible Twenty golf group, serving as its secretary. Because of his years of dedicated service, the group named its annual award to the two best players in their respective flights the “George Jacques Award.” Terrible Twenty has played a round of golf every single month for the last 95 years and counting.

He is survived by his son, James Jacques; his daughter-in-law Danielle Jacques; his daughter, JaNae Stewart; his son-in-law, Kirk Stewart; his five grandchildren, Michael and Stephen Stewart, Samantha Khoury; Julia and Jaclyn Jacques; and three great grandchildren, Travers and Cameron Stewart and Taylor Khoury.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at vfw.org or mailed to 406 West 34th Street, Kansas City, Mo. 64111.